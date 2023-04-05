AP BJP president Somu Veerraju condemns Bandi Sanjay's arrest

Interestingly for a change the Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veeraraju also reacted to the arrest of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay. He said BRS was resorting to such acts only to malign BJP. "It is conspiracy of BRS government as it wants to disturb PM Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on April 8," he said.

BJP Andhra Pradesh General Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy also reacted strongly to Bandi Sanjay's arrest saying that illegal arrests are shameful. He said doing politics using the police has become common in Telugu states. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the people of Telangana will give teach a lesson to KCR and BRS party in the next elections.