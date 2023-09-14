AP BJP responds to TDP- Jana Sena alliance, says high command will decide on alliances

The topic of alliances in Andhra Pradesh politics has once again sparked discussions after Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan has made comments regarding alliances, stating that the TDP and Janasena will contest together in the next election in AP. He expressed his desire for the TDP, BJP, and Janasena to form an alliance, although he is unsure of how the BJP will respond to this proposal.

In response to Pawan Kalyan's comments, Andhra Pradesh BJP has stated that they will follow the directives of the party's high command and that the alliance will be determined by the central leadership. The AP BJP said they are in alliance with Jana Sena.

The discussion surrounding the TDP and Janasena alliance is not new, as Pawan Kalyan has consistently provided clarity on this matter.

There is speculation regarding whether Pawan would leave the BJP to defeat the YSRCP or if he is attempting to persuade the BJP to join the alliance. This has become a topic of debate.