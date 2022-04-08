AP Cabine reshuffle: Ten ministers likely to be retained in the new cabinet!

It is known that Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has going to reshuffle the cabinet in a day or two. Against this backdrop, 24 ministers have submitted their resignations. Meanwhile, an interesting update in this regard is doing rounds in political circles that the Chief Minister is ready to retain the seniors from the old cabinet.



The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan would likely continue as many as ten ministers in the wake of the reorganisation of districts based on performance, caste equations and other factors.

According to the speculations, the list of old ministers to be retained are Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, Seediri Appalaraju, Venugopal, Gummanuru Jayaram, Adimulapu Suresh and Amzath Basha respectively.

YS Jagan seems to have changed his mind at a time when there are speculations that only a couple of ministers would be retained in the new cabinet. As the next two years are very crucial, it seems that the CM is in the idea to take seniors into the cabinet.