AP Cabinet meet on May 20

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to meet in Amaravati on May 20. The meeting is likely to discuss the ongoing developmental works of the Amaravati greenfield capital and various welfare programmes being implemented by the NDA government for the past eleven months.

Sources said there would be a detailed discussion on tenders related to Amaravati capital as construction works would begin soon.

The Cabinet meeting assumed significance as the coalition government completes one year by June 12. The meeting is also likely to focus on the outcome of welfare schemes and on fulfilling the remaining promises including free bus travel for women.

The meeting is also expected to discuss Operation Sindoor undertaken by the Modi government against terror elements in Pakistan, and the exemplary services of army personnel during the recent conflict.