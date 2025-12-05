Senior Citizen Killed in Sakaldiha After Being Taunted Over Marriage
A 62-year-old businessman, Umashankar Maurya, was beaten to death by 30-year-old Brijesh Yadav in Sakaldiha.
Brijesh Yadav, 30, allegedly attacked Umashankar Maurya, 62, a well-known businessman from Tulsi Ashram locality.
When and Where
The attack happened around 5 am in Sakaldiha. Maurya was on his morning walk along the Amdara-Sakaldiha road.
The Attack
Yadav reportedly hit Maurya with sticks, leaving him severely injured.
Family Response
Maurya’s family tried to take him to the hospital. He died before he could be moved.
Arrest and Motive
Police arrested Brijesh Yadav soon after the incident. Yadav said he attacked Maurya because he had been taunted about not being able to get married.
Investigation
The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are continuing the investigation.
