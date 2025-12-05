Senior Citizen Killed in Sakaldiha After Being Taunted Over Marriage

Brijesh Yadav, 30, allegedly attacked Umashankar Maurya, 62, a well-known businessman from Tulsi Ashram locality.

When and Where

The attack happened around 5 am in Sakaldiha. Maurya was on his morning walk along the Amdara-Sakaldiha road.

The Attack

Yadav reportedly hit Maurya with sticks, leaving him severely injured.

Family Response

Maurya’s family tried to take him to the hospital. He died before he could be moved.

Arrest and Motive

Police arrested Brijesh Yadav soon after the incident. Yadav said he attacked Maurya because he had been taunted about not being able to get married.

Investigation

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are continuing the investigation.