Fake CMO Officer Cheats Jeweller of Rs 2.8 Crore – Mumbai Police Case
Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man and three others who allegedly cheated jeweller Shailesh Jain of Rs 2.8 crore by posing as a CM Office officer. Investigation is ongoing.
Mumbai Police filed a case against four people.
They cheated a jeweller of Rs 2.8 crore.
The jeweller, Shailesh Jain (57), complained on November 28.
He met Vaibhav Paresh Thakar (32) in January 2024.
Thakar said he was a CM Office officer.
Thakar, his wife, mother-in-law, and agent Birju Salla took money, gold, and diamonds.
This happened between February and April 2024.
Police are investigating.
