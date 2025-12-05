  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Crime
News

Fake CMO Officer Cheats Jeweller of Rs 2.8 Crore – Mumbai Police Case

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 2:23 PM IST
Fake CMO Officer Cheats Jeweller of Rs 2.8 Crore – Mumbai Police Case
X
Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man and three others who allegedly cheated jeweller Shailesh Jain of Rs 2.8 crore by posing as a CM Office officer. Investigation is ongoing.

Mumbai Police filed a case against four people.

They cheated a jeweller of Rs 2.8 crore.

The jeweller, Shailesh Jain (57), complained on November 28.

He met Vaibhav Paresh Thakar (32) in January 2024.

Thakar said he was a CM Office officer.

Thakar, his wife, mother-in-law, and agent Birju Salla took money, gold, and diamonds.

This happened between February and April 2024.

Police are investigating.

Tags

fake CMO officerjeweller cheated MumbaiShailesh Jain caseMumbai Police cheating caseRs 2.8 crore fraudVaibhav Paresh ThakarCM Office scamMumbai fraud newscheating case 2025Mumbai crime news
Next Story

Crime

More

National News

More
Share it
X