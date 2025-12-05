Bhavani Nagar ₹40 Lakh Robbery: 4 Arrested, Cash & Bike Recovered

Bhavani Nagar Police caught four people involved in a ₹40 lakh robbery.

Recovered Items

Cash: ₹34,66,000

5 cell phones

5 two-wheelers (including Suzuki Burgman)

Knife, sweater, muffler

Accused

A1: Syed Irfan, 30, car driver

A2: Mudassir Alahi, 19, Rapido driver

A3: Mohd Zahid, 37, bangle business

A4: Mohd Abdul Rahman, 25, furniture worker

Robbery Details

A1 and A2 robbed the complainant on 30.11.2025 at 5:30 AM.

They took ₹40 lakh, a phone, and a bike.

Money was shared among the accused.

How They Were Caught

Police used CCTV and UPI trails to find them.

All four are arrested and sent to court.

Team Appreciation

The police team acted quickly and will be rewarded.