Bhavani Nagar ₹40 Lakh Robbery: 4 Arrested, Cash & Bike Recovered
Bhavani Nagar Police arrested four accused in a ₹40 lakh robbery. Cash, cell phones, and bikes were recovered.
Bhavani Nagar Police caught four people involved in a ₹40 lakh robbery.
Recovered Items
Cash: ₹34,66,000
5 cell phones
5 two-wheelers (including Suzuki Burgman)
Knife, sweater, muffler
Accused
A1: Syed Irfan, 30, car driver
A2: Mudassir Alahi, 19, Rapido driver
A3: Mohd Zahid, 37, bangle business
A4: Mohd Abdul Rahman, 25, furniture worker
Robbery Details
A1 and A2 robbed the complainant on 30.11.2025 at 5:30 AM.
They took ₹40 lakh, a phone, and a bike.
Money was shared among the accused.
How They Were Caught
Police used CCTV and UPI trails to find them.
All four are arrested and sent to court.
Team Appreciation
The police team acted quickly and will be rewarded.
