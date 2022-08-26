AP Cabinet meet postponed to Sept 1

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on August 29 is postponed to September 1. The chief secretary issued orders to this effect.

Sources said the meeting is postponed as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to visit Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss several pending issues of state bifurcation.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister met Prime Minister only on August 22 and reportedly discussed Polavaram project and other pending issues.

He requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore of Polavaram project as approved by the technical advisory committee. The CM also asked the Prime Minister to reimburse Rs 2,900 crore spent by the state government for the project works.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet scheduled to meet on September 1 is likely to discuss introducing three capitals bill again in Assembly monsoon sessions to be held in September. Besides, it may also to approve some more welfare schemes to win the confidence of people as part of Mission 2024.