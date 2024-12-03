AP Cabinet Meeting begins, Key Policies and Pending Issues on Agenda

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has convened to discuss and approve a range of significant issues impacting the state. Among the topics on the agenda are the approval of IT and textile policies, along with proposed amendments to maritime, tourism, and sports policies.

A critical item for discussion will be the completion of pending housing construction projects under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana scheme, which aims to provide affordable housing for all. The Cabinet is expected to make essential decisions regarding this initiative.

Additionally, the meeting will address the observance of Potti Sriramulu's self-sacrifice day, which falls on December 15. This discussion underscores the importance of recognizing historical figures and events that have shaped the state’s cultural and political landscape.

As the meeting progresses, stakeholders and citizens alike remain eager to see the outcomes that will guide Andhra Pradesh's development in various sectors.
















