AP cabinet meeting concludes; Approves Land Titling Act Repeal Bill

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, several crucial decisions were made for the state of Andhra Pradesh. One of the major decisions was the approval of the Land Titling Act Repeal Bill. Additionally, the cabinet approved a free sand policy, and the ratification of a Rs.2 thousand crore loan over civil supplies department.

Further, the cabinet took a decision to set up a committee to finalize the procedures for payment of premiums for the crop insurance scheme.

The committee, consisting of three ministers - Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu, Revenue Minister Angani, and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar - has been tasked with discussing and consulting with officials to come to a decision within two days. The committee will specifically address the question of whether premium payments should be made voluntarily by farmers, or if the government should make the decision on behalf of the farmers.

The Cabinet has instructed the committee to submit their report within two days, after holding discussions and consultations with officials. This decision is expected to streamline the process of premium payment for the crop insurance scheme, benefiting farmers in Andhra Pradesh.