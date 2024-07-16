Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Issues Key Orders on Aarogyasri Implementation
- ED raids premises of former Bihar MLA Gulab Yadav
- YouTube Announces New Guidelines for AI-Based Videos to Enhance Transparency
- Boost to Aatmanirbharta: Govt releases new list of 346 indigenous defence items
- Laos president calls for urgent action to address economic woes
- Sri Lanka and US to enhance cooperation on maritime security
- Bengal school job case: CBI grilling staff of OMR sheet producing agency
- Four killed in traffic collision in Vietnam
- Environmental approval granted for Australian plan to export solar electricity to Singapore
- Realme Watch S2 with ChatGPT-Powered AI Assistant India Launch on July 30
Just In
AP cabinet meeting concludes; Approves Land Titling Act Repeal Bill
In a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, several crucial decisions were made for the state of Andhra Pradesh. One of the major decisions was the approval of the Land Titling Act Repeal Bill.
In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, several crucial decisions were made for the state of Andhra Pradesh. One of the major decisions was the approval of the Land Titling Act Repeal Bill. Additionally, the cabinet approved a free sand policy, and the ratification of a Rs.2 thousand crore loan over civil supplies department.
Further, the cabinet took a decision to set up a committee to finalize the procedures for payment of premiums for the crop insurance scheme.
The committee, consisting of three ministers - Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu, Revenue Minister Angani, and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar - has been tasked with discussing and consulting with officials to come to a decision within two days. The committee will specifically address the question of whether premium payments should be made voluntarily by farmers, or if the government should make the decision on behalf of the farmers.
The Cabinet has instructed the committee to submit their report within two days, after holding discussions and consultations with officials. This decision is expected to streamline the process of premium payment for the crop insurance scheme, benefiting farmers in Andhra Pradesh.