AP cabinet meeting ends, sets up a committee to hold consultations with employees over PRC

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ended a short while ago. The meeting discussed several key issues and took decisions on the same. The Cabinet approved several crucial issues, including the PRC fitment, increase in retirement age of employees to 62 years. The cabinet also approved the proposal for the allotment of houses in Jagananna townships to employees and decided to give 10 percent plots in townships to employees with a 20 percent rebate.





The Cabinet decided to set up a committee to consult with the employees. As part of this, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Nani, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and CS Sameer Sharma were included as members of the committee.



On the other hand, the cabinet approved the implementation of EBC Nestam and a decision has been taken to provide 45 lakh financial assistance to poor women of upper castes. The cabinet also approved the allotment of five acres of land in Tirupati to Kidambi Srikanth Sports Academy and also approved a land allotment proposal for the Adani data centre in Visakhapatnam. It also approved one district one medical college proposal.