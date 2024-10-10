AP Cabinet Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata

In the cabinet meeting held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, the state cabinet concluded its discussions without making any decisions on the agenda items. The meeting was marked by a heartfelt moment as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers expressed their condolences over the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata. Before the meeting, they paid their respects at a portrait of Tata.

Following the meeting, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to honor the late entrepreneur. Ratan Tata's mortal remains have been made available for public viewing at the NCPA ground in Mumbai, where both dignitaries and the general public can pay their respects.



The final farewell for Ratan Tata is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM today, with his last rites to be conducted later in the evening and will include official formalities from the Maharashtra government.

