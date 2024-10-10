Live
- Manasi Parekh on National Award win: Moment of pride to represent Gujarati culture on national stage
- A Forgotten Pioneer: The Inspiring Journey of S I Padmavathi
- Nrithyopahara Captivates at Ramalayam Dussehra Dance Festival
- Celebrating India’s postal service
- Raising awareness for vision health
- Essential strategies for student well-being
- A guide to integrating AI for better hiring outcomes
- Dyson Launches Dyson WashG1™ in India; First Dedicated Wet Floor Cleaner
- AI Misinformation Threatens US Election Integrity: OpenAI Warns
- Saraswati Puja 2024 During Navratri: Date, Significance, Rituals, Muhurat, and Wishes to Share
Just In
AP Cabinet Pays Tribute to Ratan Tata
In the cabinet meeting held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, the state cabinet concluded its discussions without making any decisions on the agenda items.
In the cabinet meeting held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, the state cabinet concluded its discussions without making any decisions on the agenda items. The meeting was marked by a heartfelt moment as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers expressed their condolences over the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata. Before the meeting, they paid their respects at a portrait of Tata.
Following the meeting, CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to honor the late entrepreneur. Ratan Tata's mortal remains have been made available for public viewing at the NCPA ground in Mumbai, where both dignitaries and the general public can pay their respects.
The final farewell for Ratan Tata is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM today, with his last rites to be conducted later in the evening and will include official formalities from the Maharashtra government.