AP cabinet sub-committee directs officials to strengthen 104 services and enhance supply of oxygen

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet sub-committee constituted to chalk out a strategy to contain the coronavirus has met on Thursday. A committee of five ministers headed by Minister Alla Nani discussed key issues for three hours and took decisions in line with Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy's ideas. Authorities were instructed to move forward with coordination for public health care. Ministers instructed authorities to be ready to face any situation.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, Kursala Kannababu, senior officials of the Health Department and DGP Gautam Sawang and reviewed on containment of coronavirus, vaccination, and monitoring topics.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Minister Alla Nani said that they had discussed the preventive measures in full and revealed that the measures were taken to ensure that there is no shortage of drugs and oxygen in hospitals. The minister said the 104 call center system would be further strengthened and assured that people need not worry. Alla Nani said the CM was alerting the officers from time to time. Minister Alla Nani warned that strict action would be taken if the hospitals charge more than the prescribed prices.