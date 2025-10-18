AP cabinet sub committee meet employee union leaders to address issues

In a significant move, a Cabinet Sub-committee convened with employee unions today, Saturday, upon the directive of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This marks the first ministerial-level meeting since the coalition government assumed office.

The meeting saw participation from key ministers including Payyavula Keshav, Nadendla Manohar, and Satyakumar Yadav, alongside prominent representatives from various unions. Notable attendees included AP JAC Amaravati President Bobbaraju, AP NGO President Vidyasagar, and AP Government Employees Association President Suryanarayana, along with representatives from teachers' unions.

Union leaders expressed optimism about receiving favourable announcements for government employees this Diwali. They welcomed the government’s initiative to engage in discussions and reiterated their demands for the payment of four pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), proposing a phased approach if immediate payment is not feasible.

Additionally, they called for the swift announcement of the 12th Pay Revision Commission and urged the government to ensure effective implementation of health cards for employees at hospitals. Union leaders voiced their hope that today's meeting would pave the way for a comprehensive roadmap addressing both financial and non-financial issues affecting employees.