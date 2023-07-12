Live
- Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR
- BRS activists protest against Revanth Reddys comments on restricting power to the farmers
- Delhi Rain: Flood Alerts Issued As Water Discharge From Pandoh Dam And Yamuna River Levels Raise Concerns
- BRS launches barrage of criticism on ‘anti-farmer’ Congress
- Stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan arrested
- 100 people killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in less than 4 months
- AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions
- Wanaparthy: Niranjan Teach a lesson to anti-farmer Congress
- MLA Nomula Bhagat distributes podu pattas to tribals
- Senthil Balaji case : ED cannot seek police custody beyond 15 days, Kapil Sibal tells HC
AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to meet today to discuss and approve several important matters.
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to meet today to discuss and approve several important matters. One of the key topics on the agenda is the distribution of land to Dalits. The Cabinet will review and give its approval to the agreements related to TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) training.
Additionally, the Cabinet will give approval for the establishment of polytechnic colleges in Nandyal, Anantapur, and Kadapa districts.
Furthermore, the proposal for polytechnic colleges in Bethancharla, Guntakal, and Maidukuru will also be considered and approved.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS