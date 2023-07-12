AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to meet today to discuss and approve several important matters. One of the key topics on the agenda is the distribution of land to Dalits. The Cabinet will review and give its approval to the agreements related to TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) training.

Additionally, the Cabinet will give approval for the establishment of polytechnic colleges in Nandyal, Anantapur, and Kadapa districts.

Furthermore, the proposal for polytechnic colleges in Bethancharla, Guntakal, and Maidukuru will also be considered and approved.