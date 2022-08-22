AP Cabinet to meet on August 29, to discuss on conduction of Assembly sessions

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet on 29th of this month to discuss on crucial issues. There is also an opportunity to discuss the conduction of assembly meetings to be held in September.

In the last meeting held on June 24, the cabinet discussed on various issues and took decisions. A total of 42 issues were discussed in the last cabinet meeting and approved the proposal to change the name of Konaseema district to Ambedkar Konaseema district.



The cabinet approved the Amma Vodi scheme and the green energy project to be set up at a cost of Rs.15,000 crores.