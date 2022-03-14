AP capital will remain in Amaravati: Pawan Kalyan

Highlights:

♦ Criticises the govt for its failure to implement total prohibition in a phased manner and instead increasing its revenue through liquor sales

♦ Alleges that the ruling party is using police officials as a private army

♦ Stating that the vote bank of JSP has gone up significantly in the recently held local body polls, Pawan exudes confidence that the JSP will win the 2024 elections comfortably

♦ Promises to provide sand free of cost to the poor for the construction of houses and fill up all vacant posts once the JSP is voted to power

Guntur: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said that State capital will continue in Amaravati and it will not be shifted to any other location. He addressed a meeting held at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Pranganam at Ippatam village of Guntur district on the occasion of 9th Formation Day of Jana Sena Party on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he recalled that when the YSRCP was in opposition, the party leaders agreed to set up State capital in Amaravati. But after coming to power they changed their stand and decided to set up three capitals. He questioned after spending Rs 3,000 crore for the development of state capital, how it is possible to change the capital. He said once a government has taken a decision the successive governments should follow it.

He wondered how the YSRCP leaders could find fault with the judiciary on the issue of capital Amaravati. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were using police officials as a private army. He recalled that the YSRCP leaders had earlier created troubles to the IPS officers who worked as per law.

Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on the failures of the YSRCP government. The YSRCP government has failed to fill vacant posts in various departments and fulfill its election promise of abolishing CPS. The government is also not in a position to take up repairs to the roads.

He criticised that instead of implementing total prohibition in a phased manner, the government had increased revenue through liquor sales. He said during the last two years the government got Rs 45,000 crore through liquor sales. He pointed out that 18 persons had lost their lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in West Godavari district.

He said Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar was making derogatory comments against him. He urged the TTD chief Y V Subba Reddy to ask Dwarampudi to stop using filthy language against him. If the MLA did not change his attitude, Pawan warned that he would receive Bheemla Naik treatment.

Pawan pointed out that the vote bank of JSP had increased from 7% to 27% in the local body elections held recently. He exuded confidence that the JSP will come to power in the State. The future of the State rests on the hands of JSP activists, he said.

The JSP chief said the party will continue its alliance with the BJP and see that there is no split of anti-YSRCP votes in the coming State Assembly elections. Pawan assured that once the JSP is elected to power in the State, it will provide sand free of cost for construction of houses to the poor and fill up all vacancies in government departments.

JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, party leader K Nagababu and others were present.