AP Chambers hails tariff stability, calls for net metering reform

Vijayawada: Welcoming the tariff order for FY 2026–27, B Raja Sekhar, executive vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), said the decision reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach that safeguards consumer interests while supporting industry and the power sector.

He appreciated the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission for ensuring key positives such as zero tariff hike across all categories, no imposition of true-up charges, and a reduction in commercial tariffs. He noted that continued support to agriculture and weaker sections, along with the commitment to bridge DISCOM revenue gaps, demonstrates a holistic policy approach.

Raja Sekhar stated that tariff stability would significantly boost investor confidence, enhance ease of doing business, and promote industrial growth in the state.

He also welcomed the rationalisation of tariff categories and the continued emphasis on renewable energy, including the introduction of a separate category for solar manufacturing and the retention of the green power segment.

However, he stressed the need for reforms in net metering policies. He urged the State government and APERC to increase the existing net metering cap from 500 kW to at least 1000 kW, bringing Andhra Pradesh in line with other progressive states.

Such a move, he said, would accelerate rooftop solar adoption, attract fresh investments, reduce operational costs for MSMEs, and strengthen the State’s clean energy goals.

He expressed confidence that AP Chambers would continue to work closely with the State government and APERC to build a sustainable and growth-oriented power sector.