AP Chambers launches Business Excellence Awards

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Thursday officially launched the ‘AP Chambers Business Excellence Awards 2025’ with a curtain-raiser event here. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in various sectors across Andhra Pradesh’s vibrant business landscape.

Minister for housing and information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra and NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Dr Gokaraju Ganga Raju, former MP, Vijayawada former mayor Dr Jandhyala Shankar and and Muthavarapu Murali Krishna, former president of AP Chambers attended the meeting.

During the event, Parthasarathy unveiled the audio visual (AV) for the awards, while Ravindra unveiled the awards brochure, and Dr G Lakshmisha unveiled the official logo.

President of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskara Rao elaborated on the rationale behind instituting these awards. “After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, there was no exclusive business awards event to recognise and reward entrepreneurs from our State,” Bhaskara Rao stated. “In view of this, AP Chambers has instituted these prestigious annual awards to celebrate excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship.”

The awards will honour contributions in diverse categories including MSME, Large Industries, Start-ups, Exports, Food Processing, Tourism & Hospitality, Textiles, Automobiles, Logistics, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Circular Economy, CSR, and Women Entrepreneurship. A special ‘Life-time Achievement’ category will also be conferred upon an entrepreneur who has demonstrated sustained success.

Bhaskara Rao further clarified that the awards are exclusively for companies located or registered in Andhra Pradesh.

B Raja Sekhar, general secretary of AP Chambers, announced that the winners will be felicitated at a grand gala ceremony on August 30 in Vijayawada. Enterprises registered or operating in Andhra Pradesh are eligible to file nominations by visiting the official website: https://apchambers.in/business-awards-2025/. The deadline for submission of nominations is July 30, 2025.

For further information regarding the AP Chambers Business Excellence Awards 2025, interested entrepreneurs may contact the office at 91212 21473, 91212 21474, and 99120 92222.