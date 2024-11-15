AP Chambers to organise 3-day Business Expo-2024

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) would be organising ‘AP Chambers Business Expo-2024’ from November 29 to December 1 here with the sole aim of promoting the industry across the State.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Expo. Similarly, Minister for HRD, IT, Communications and Electronics Nara Lokesh will attend the ceremony as chief guest.

In a statement released here on Thursday, President of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskara Rao said that the Chambers, a state-level industry federation, represents the trade and industry across the state with a membership of around 1,200 corporate members and 77 affiliated state and district level associations with a reach of approximately 27,000 members. It is the largest industry body in AP.

He said that the Business Exhibition is a premier event that will attract a diverse audience including food processing industries, MSMEs, representing various sectors, industry professionals, innovators, service providers and consumers from across the region.

The Expo will feature around 150 plus exhibitors and is estimated to have around 30,000 plus footfalls. The exhibition will provide a unique platform for networking, knowledge exchange, collaboration and business growth.

Bhaskara Rao appealed to the MSMEs and other business establishments to participate in the exhibition.