AP Chambers urges govt to repeal NALA Act

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) in a letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged to repeal the AP Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purpose) Act 2006 also known as NALA Act immediately. The State government has announced in March 2025 that the Act will be abolished soon.

In the letter, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao mentioned, “We thank the State government for announcing that the AP Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purpose) Act 2006 will be abolished soon.

Since the announcement with regard to the repeal of this Act was made by the Chief Minister on March 27, 2025, entrepreneurs have been eagerly waiting for the abolishment of the Act.”

He recalled that it has been a long-pending demand of the citizens and business enterprises to abolish the Act. On account of this Act, there was redundancy in the regulation process, causing unnecessary delays in the conversion of land from agricultural to other purposes. This has been a major hurdle in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the state. Abolishment of this Act will further simplify the EoDB.

Because of the excellent industrial and other policies introduced by the State government, the economic activity has picked up and there is a lot of enthusiasm from entrepreneurs to set up industries in the state.

The Real Estate sector has also picked up momentum. The elimination of NALA Act will help speed up the grounding of many investments, thereby boosting the economy of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the State government will earn more income with the grounding of innumerable projects across the State. He requested the State government to abolish this Act immediately and stated that it will be hugely beneficial to entrepreneurs looking to set up new businesse.