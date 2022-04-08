AP Chief Secretary directs officials to make arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet

Chief Secretary to the government Dr. Sameer Sharma has directed the concerned departmental officials to make strict arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers of Andhra Pradesh to be held on the 11th of this month. To this end, he reviewed with the officials through a video conference on Friday the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers from the CM's camp office.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary said that he had directed the secretaries of the concerned departments and senior officials of the police department to make extensive arrangements for the successful swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet members as well as to make tighter security arrangements.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities to make strict arrangements for the successful swearing-in of the new cabinet members as per the provisions in the Bluebook. The meeting was attended by DIGs C. Trivikrama Verma and Rajasekhar, Joint Director of Information P. Kiran Kumar, and others.