AP CID conduct raids on residential premises of pastor Pravin Chakravarty in Kakinada rural on Tuesday

Sleuths of AP crime investigation department (C I D) headed by SP Radhika conducted raids on.Tuesday to investigate and asses the reports and relaivations of pastor Pravin Chakravorty. The raids were conducted from dawn to desk in the posh residence of Pravin Chakravorty in Kakinada rural.

.It is said that postat Pravin amassed wealth to the tune of more than Rs 800 crore in the last decade through his anti Hindu propagation.

The SP on this occassion revealed that they are thoroughly investigating on the video reports and details regarding conversions of people in certain number of villages in Ap in to christianity.

SP Radhika refused to divulge details of investigation at this juncture.