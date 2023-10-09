AP CID files memo in ACB court including four accused in IRR case

The Andhra Pradesh CID has filed another petition in the Vijayawada ACB court seeking an inclusion of four more individuals, namely former minister Narayana Sathimana Ramadevi, Pramila, Avula Manishankar, and Ravuri Sambasiva Rao, as accused in the case. The CID is taking further action to investigate and gather evidence related to the Inner Ring Road case.



The ACB court likely to take up the hearing on the PT warrant in the IRR case against Naidu after delivering the verdict on the custody and bail petition in the Skill development case.



On the other hand, the hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in AP Skill Development case is underway in the Supreme Court.