Live
- CWC unanimously supports idea of caste census, PM Modi incapable of holding census: Rahul
- Hugely popular Kerala Catholic priest slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Govindan for rude behaviour
- Nifty declines on fears of wider conflict between Israel and Hamas
- Satya Dev launches ‘Kismat’ movie first look
- KTR responds to KCR's health, says he is healthy and will come out with a bang
- Bangalore citizens' voice is the voice of the government: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Microsoft plans to launch an AI chip similar to the Nvidia GPU
- American Heart Association proposes adding kidney disease to heart risk
- Savouring the success of ‘Fukrey 3,’ Richa Chadha opens up on her career
- Set up manufacturing under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware, seize the India opportunity: ICEA
Just In
AP CID files memo in ACB court including four accused in IRR case
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh CID has filed another petition in the Vijayawada ACB court seeking an inclusion of four more individuals as accused.
The Andhra Pradesh CID has filed another petition in the Vijayawada ACB court seeking an inclusion of four more individuals, namely former minister Narayana Sathimana Ramadevi, Pramila, Avula Manishankar, and Ravuri Sambasiva Rao, as accused in the case. The CID is taking further action to investigate and gather evidence related to the Inner Ring Road case.
The ACB court likely to take up the hearing on the PT warrant in the IRR case against Naidu after delivering the verdict on the custody and bail petition in the Skill development case.
On the other hand, the hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu in AP Skill Development case is underway in the Supreme Court.
