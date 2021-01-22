AP CID to conduct detailed probe in pastor Praveen case, asks media not to report false news

Andhra Pradesh CID SP GR Radhika clarified that an in-depth investigation is underway in the case of Pastor Praveen Chakraborty and that hypothetical articles on the case should not be published on social media. She explained the details of the case in a statement on Thursday.

Singam Venkata Sri Lakshmi Narayana of Guntur, who saw the video of Pastor Praveen Chakraborty, lodged a complaint with the CID on January 12 this year. Attached a CD to the complaint containing the comments of the pastor, Praveen Chakraborty, that the idols of the Hindu gods were fake, that he had insulted many idols, and that many villages had been converted into Christian villages.

The case was registered at the Galagiri Cyber ​​Crime Police Station under Crime No. 1/2021 Section 153 / A, 153b (1) (c), 505 (1) (c), 505 (2), 295 (a), 124 (a), 115 read with 66. The CID team investigating the case arrested Pastor Praveen on January 13 and remanded him in custody till midnight on the same day.

The court allowed for three days remand of Praveen from January 20 for further investigation into the case. Praveen is currently being interrogated at the CID regional office in Guntur. His custody ends on January 23.

However, SP Radhika warned that if articles were published in the media to provoke the people and denigrate religions, legal action would be taken.