AP Cinema Regulation amendment bill passed in the assembly, only four shows per day

The Andhra Pradesh Cinema Regulations amendment bill was debated as part of the assembly sessions on the fifth day. Speaking on the occasion, Perni Nani said that the film shows are being held at will and against the provisions of the law. He explained that some people are raising prices at will, so we wanted to bring an online ticketing system.

The minister also said that it has been decided to control film shows and opined that the film industry should abide by government regulations.

He said that through the government portal, tickets would be brought in at a price that would be better access to the public. He said it is wrong on some parties, papers, and TVs for mudslinging on the government.

The minister said that the distributors, producers, and exhibitors all welcomed their policies.