Live
- Revolutionizing Insurance with AI and Behavioural Analytics: An Interview with Vinod K. Singh, Co-founder & CTO of Concirrus
- Tourism minister urges public to participate in Swarnandhra-2047
- AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh to Pay Last Respects to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
- Ache vs. Pain - Key Differences and Their Impact on Your Health
- Funding big challenge for MSMEs: RizingTV
- Profit booking in blue chips amid caution
- DCGI recalls 45 drugs over poor quality
- Vivo rolls out Diwali campaign
- ‘Inflation horse’ under tight leash: Das
- RBI gears up to neutral stance, flags rate cut in near future
Just In
AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh to Pay Last Respects to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by Minister Nara Lokesh, is set to travel to Mumbai to pay homage to the late Ratan Tata.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by Minister Nara Lokesh, is set to travel to Mumbai to pay homage to the late Ratan Tata. The duo is scheduled to depart after the state's Cabinet meeting.
Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at 11:30 PM on Wednesday while receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His mortal remains are currently on display for public viewing at the NCPA ground, with the final journey planned to commence at 3:30 PM following official formalities.
The last rites for Tata are expected to take place later in the evening, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. In a gesture of respect, the Maharashtra government has declared Thursday a day of mourning in honor of the influential industrialist.
As the community comes together to honor Ratan Tata's legacy, additional events are underway. Vijay Digital, an electronics superstore, is hosting a Mega Festival Days promotion, featuring significant discounts and cashback offers available to consumers across all banks on credit and debit card transactions.