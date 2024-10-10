AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh to Pay Last Respects to Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by Minister Nara Lokesh, is set to travel to Mumbai to pay homage to the late Ratan Tata. The duo is scheduled to depart after the state's Cabinet meeting.

Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. As I mourn his passing… pic.twitter.com/f4L1TJi9Dt — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 9, 2024

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at 11:30 PM on Wednesday while receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His mortal remains are currently on display for public viewing at the NCPA ground, with the final journey planned to commence at 3:30 PM following official formalities.

He was a billionare who lived in a billion hearts. It is difficult to accept that Ratan Tata Ji is no more. A legendary entrepreneur and philanthropist, he was admired for his, grace, humility, and integrity. He had a vision that transcended beyond the corporate world,… pic.twitter.com/Fpk4iN9onF — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 9, 2024

The last rites for Tata are expected to take place later in the evening, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. In a gesture of respect, the Maharashtra government has declared Thursday a day of mourning in honor of the influential industrialist.

