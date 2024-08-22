Live
- UPI booster: Now withdraw money instantly from stock market on INDmoney
- Hockey team gets grand welcome
- i&pr director samal visits Jharsuguda hockey stadium
- BJP targets 1 crore members in Odisha
- Arshad Warsi Disappointed by Kalki 2898AD, called Prabhas a “joker”
- Webinar on photojournalism offers students deep insights
- Pawan Kalyan launches Gram Sabhas in 13,326 Panchayats, calls for participation of all sections
- Rail, road services partially affected
- BJD seeks RDC probe into liquor deaths
- Farmers dump tomatoes on road after price falls to Rs 5 kg
Just In
AP CM Chandrababu Consoles Atchutapuram SEZ Accident Victims
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with the victims of the recent Atchutapuram SEZ accident at Visakha Medicover Hospital.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with the victims of the recent Atchutapuram SEZ accident at Visakha Medicover Hospital. Accompanied by officials, the Chief Minister consoled the injured, offering words of encouragement as they recovered from their injuries.
During his visit, Naidu took the opportunity to gather insights about the accident and its impact from those affected. He expressed his commitment to supporting the victims and urged them to remain strong in the face of adversity.
The Chief Minister also inquired about the medical treatment being provided, ensuring that the victims received the best possible care. The Chief Minister is likely to visit the Pharma company at Atchutapuram SEZ to take stock of the situation.