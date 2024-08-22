AP CM Chandrababu Consoles Atchutapuram SEZ Accident Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with the victims of the recent Atchutapuram SEZ accident at Visakha Medicover Hospital. Accompanied by officials, the Chief Minister consoled the injured, offering words of encouragement as they recovered from their injuries.





During his visit, Naidu took the opportunity to gather insights about the accident and its impact from those affected. He expressed his commitment to supporting the victims and urged them to remain strong in the face of adversity.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the medical treatment being provided, ensuring that the victims received the best possible care. The Chief Minister is likely to visit the Pharma company at Atchutapuram SEZ to take stock of the situation.







