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AP CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Kakinada accident

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The devotees had gone for the Bhavani Deeksha walk towards Kanaka Durga Temple, Vijayawada.

AP CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Kakinada accident
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AP CM Chandrababu express sorrow over Kakinada accident

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Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the death of four devotees undergoing Bhavani Deeksha in a road accident near Kathipudi, Kakinada District.

The devotees had gone for the Bhavani Deeksha walk towards Kanaka Durga Temple, Vijayawada. The Chief Minister condoled the sad demise and urged officials to provide the best medical treatment to those injured.

It may be recalled that a tragic road accident occurred in the district early Thursday morning wherein five devotees of Goddess Bhavani were killed and another person was critically injured after being struck by a Scorpio vehicle on the national highway at Kathipudi, in Shankhavaram mandal of Kakinada

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Chandrababu NaiduKakinada Road AccidentAndhra Pradesh NewsBhavani Deeksha DevoteesKanaka Durga Temple
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