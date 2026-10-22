Rubio's India visit advanced partnership, renewed momentum for continued cooperation: US envoy

New Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India advanced bilateral partnership and renewed momentum for continued cooperation in various sectors.

"It was an absolute honour to host my friend Marco Rubio in India for the second time this year! It says a lot about the importance of the US-India partnership. His visit advanced our bilateral partnership and renewed momentum for continued cooperation in so many areas," Gor wrote in a post on X.

Rubio concluded his India visit on Thursday, emphasising that his visit advanced "economic and strategic priorities" in the region.

"Just departed India having advanced our economic and strategic priorities in the region. Continuing to build our economic partnership and energy security cooperation makes both our nations stronger," he mentioned.

During his visit, Rubio held a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on further advancing bilateral ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments.

“Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

Rubio said that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed energy security and defence cooperation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were also present at the meeting.

“In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership,” the US Secretary of State posted on X.

Marco Rubio, EAM Jaishankar, and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also held a trilateral meeting in Mumbai, exchanging perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments.

“Held a trilateral meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A useful exchange of perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Rubio took to X to share details regarding the meeting. Taking to X, Rubio wrote, "It was great to meet with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional energy security and advance our shared economic priorities."



