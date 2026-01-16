AP CM Chandrababu Extends Greetings on Kanuma Festival

Amaravati: On the occasion of the Kanuma festival, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, particularly the farming community. The Chief Minister highlighted that Kanuma, a significant part of the Sankranthi celebrations, holds a special meaning for farmers, serving as a day to express gratitude towards the cattle that play a vital role in agricultural activities.

Naidu remarked that this festival transcends mere tradition; it reflects the deep bond between humanity and nature. He stressed that livestock represents true wealth for farmers, with oxen tilling the fields and dairy cattle providing essential sustenance. "These animals are an inseparable part of a farmer's existence," he stated.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of recognising the vital contributions of cattle to farming efforts and emphasised the cultural imperative of respecting these animals. He called upon everyone to instil these values in future generations, reminding society of the collective responsibility to protect these voiceless creatures.

In his message, Naidu asserted that respecting nature fosters a reciprocal relationship, promoting environmental balance through the protection of animals and birds, which in turn enhances agricultural profitability. He reassured farmers that the government will continue to support their needs, including ensuring that cattle receive adequate fodder and healthcare.

Wishing a joyful and prosperous Kanuma festival to all farmers, Naidu expressed hopes for abundant harvests and happiness in their homes.