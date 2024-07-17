AP CM Chandrababu meets Amit Shah, seeks special assistance in Budget

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has requested the Union Home Minister for special assistance in the upcoming budget to be presented in Parliament on the 23rd of this month. Naidu, accompanied by State Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and other Union Ministers, met with Home Minister Amitabh Bachchan in Delhi to discuss the economic crisis that has befallen the state due to its bifurcation and the previous rule of the Vaikapa administration.

During the hour-long meeting, Naidu urged the Center to pay special attention to the construction of key projects such as Amaravati and Polavaram, as well as the repair of damaged roads across the state. He also appealed for the establishment of new national highways and railways to improve connectivity in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu emphasized the need for the establishment of the Visakha Railway Zone and the speedy development of industrial corridors to boost economic growth.

Highlighting the state's low per capita income compared to other southern states, Naidu requested incentives for the establishment of industries that can generate employment opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh. He urged for allocations in the budget to fulfill the aspirations of the state's residents, who have shown support for the NDA alliance in the recent elections.

As Andhra Pradesh continues its reconstruction efforts, Naidu's plea for special assistance in the budget aims to address the challenges faced by the state and accelerate its development