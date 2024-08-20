AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan to review on various departments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to conduct a crucial review meeting today, focusing on several key departments including Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, and Forestry. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will actively participate in this review, which aims to assess the progress and challenges in various sectors, particularly in relation to the MNREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) works undertaken across the state.

The meeting will specifically look into the implementation of NREGA projects, with particular attention to any potential corruption issues inherited from the previous government. Additionally, a special review on the management of Gram Sabhas is scheduled for the 23rd of this month, underscoring the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

During this meeting, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is expected to share insights regarding discussions held with the Karnataka government on initiatives related to plant cultivation and urban forestry, further highlighting the administration's focus on sustainable development.

Since assuming office, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has been proactive in conducting consecutive review meetings on the key departments under his purview. He has diligently inquired about ongoing projects, existing funding, and future programs, demonstrating a hands-on approach to governance. This upcoming meeting with Chief Minister Naidu marks a pivotal moment as it addresses critical aspects of rural and environmental development in the state.