AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to travel to Delhi today for an important visit. This trip comes just two weeks after his previous visit to the national capital. Naidu is expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders during his stay in Delhi.

Before departing for Delhi, Naidu will chair a state cabinet meeting at 11 am in the Secretariat. The focus of the meeting is likely to be on resolving issues related to the bifurcation of the state. Naidu is scheduled to leave for Delhi at 4 pm and will be staying overnight in the capital.

One of the main objectives of Naidu's visit to Delhi is to discuss the pending issues of division with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, there may be discussions on other political matters during the meeting.

