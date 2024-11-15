AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Unveils Vision for Andhra Pradesh amidst Financial Challenges

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu outlined a series of innovative policies aimed at revitalizing Andhra Pradesh's economy, despite expressing concerns over the state's financial situation. He stated, "I do not have money, but I have new ideas," as he introduced six key policy initiatives designed to increase state revenues, drawing a comparison to Sweden's economic model.

Highlighting the government's commitment to social welfare, Naidu emphasised that they are providing pensions and salaries to approximately 64.5 lakh beneficiaries on the first day of the month, stating that even affluent states struggle to match such levels of support. He warned, "We must not stand idly by if crimes are committed under political cover," reinforcing his commitment to law and order alongside social safety.

Naidu's remarks come amidst a backdrop of increasing financial strain, with state debts reportedly reaching Rs. 1.35 lakh crore. He criticized previous administrations for their lack of developmental initiatives, claiming, "They only pressed the button, but did anything happen?" He pointed out that many private companies have exited the state, leading to a loss of investor confidence. He noted that 25,000 cases had been filed against the government, and that the administration had failed to generate significant revenue growth or assets.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state's income could increase by 13.5 percent, potentially reaching Rs.76,000 crore, and highlighted that Andhra Pradesh's GDP estimation would surpass that of Telangana in certain metrics. He voiced concerns over the moratorium on development projects and called for asset liquidation to avert financial collapse, saying, "The state is on a ventilator."

Naidu pledged to protect state properties, ensure the safety of girls, and complete the long-debated Polavaram project within two years. He also committed to providing water from the Godavari to the Penna rivers and investing in major infrastructure projects, stating, "We are undertaking projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees."

The CM declared that investments are flowing into the state as confidence in his administration grows, asserting, "YCP will never come to power again." He concluded his speech by mentioning the government’s allocation of ₹55,000 crore for national highways and a tax exemption on garbage collection fees, emphasizing that his administration is focused on infrastructure improvements and public welfare.