AP CM Chandrababu Promises Development of Srisailam as a Temple and Boost for Rayalaseema

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited Srisailam on Thursday, announcing plans to develop the area as a significant temple site. Speaking at a public forum held at Sunnipenta, CM Naidu expressed optimism for the future of Andhra Pradesh, stating that "good days have come" for the state.

During his address, Naidu emphasized the completion of the Srisailam project, scheduled for July, which will include the introduction of a Jala Harati ceremony. He also paid tribute to the late Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, recalling his vision for making Rayalaseema green and ensuring that water from the Telugu Ganga project reaches that region before supplying Chennai.

He highlighted his government's investment of Rs. 12,000 crores in Rayalaseema projects, contrasting this with the Rs. 2,011 crores spent by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu criticized the previous administration, stating that people lived in fear during Jagan's rule and claimed that since the formation of the coalition government, citizens have experienced newfound freedom.

Addressing the future, he promised the completion of the Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects within days and discussed plans to redirect floodwaters to prevent them from flowing into the sea, thus enhancing water availability in Rayalaseema. Naidu argued that improving water resources would lead to wealth creation and increased government revenue, ultimately combating poverty in the region.

Further emphasizing youth empowerment, the Chief Minister announced initiatives to establish skill development centers aimed at improving the skills of the young workforce in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu's visit underscores a commitment to regional development and revitalization, focusing on key infrastructure projects and community growth initiatives.