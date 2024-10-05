AP CM Chandrababu Reviews on TTD Services, Emphasizes Sanctity of Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting at the Padmavati guest house with officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) today. The meeting, attended by Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, the TTD Executive Officer, Additional Executive Officer, and various departmental officers, focused on enhancing services and maintaining the sanctity of the revered Tirumala temple.

During the review, the Chief Minister made several key suggestions aimed at preserving the spiritual essence of Tirumala. He emphasized that all personnel should work towards protecting the sanctity and trust associated with the sacred hill. "No other sound should resonate here but the name of Govinda," he stated firmly.

Naidu insisted on maintaining high standards in all operations, urging officials not to compromise on quality or services. He highlighted the importance of ensuring water availability for future needs and called for advanced planning in this area. Additionally, he directed officials to increase the forest cover within the region from 72% to 80%, proposing a strategic plan for forest conservation and expansion over the next five years.

The Chief Minister sought detailed reports on the measures being implemented for biodiversity protection and encouraged TTD to actively seek feedback from devotees about their experiences with TTD services.

"Our aim should be to give every devotee an opportunity to share their views, which will help us improve our offerings," he noted and urged the TTD to incorporate suggestions from devotees into their services, ensuring a more balanced approach across all temples managed by TTD.

The Chief Minister acknowledged positive feedback regarding the quality of Laddu Prasad and Anna Prasadam but urged the maintenance of these standards, insisting on the use of only the best ingredients for prasadams. Furthermore, he advocated for a reduction in VIP culture at Tirumala, emphasizing that celebrations for celebrities should be understated, maintaining the spiritual ambiance of the location.

Highlighting the importance of respectful treatment towards all devotees, especially those from abroad, he reiterated that any form of misbehavior is unacceptable. "Devotees should leave Tirumala feeling satisfied and fulfilled," he expressed.

The meeting concluded with the Chief Minister stressing the unique responsibility everyone has in safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala and its spiritual heritage. He called for improvements in the Swims services, aiming to enhance the overall experience for visitors.