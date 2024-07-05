Live
AP CM Chandrababu to arrive in Hyderabad today, TTDP plans for grand welcome
Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) in Hyderabad is gearing up to give a warm welcome to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is visiting the city today for the first time since assuming office. Chandrababu is scheduled to arrive at Begumpet Airport at 5 pm, where a bike rally will be organized by TTDP members to escort him to his residence in Jubilee Hills.
The city of Hyderabad has been decked out in yellow arches, welcome flexis, bathukamma, bonalus, and DJs in anticipation of Chandrababu's visit. Tomorrow, Chandrababu is expected to meet with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Praja Bhavan, followed by a visit to NTR Bhavan on Sunday at 11 am for a meeting with party leaders.
The presence of Chandrababu in Hyderabad has created a buzz of excitement among TTDP supporters, with the city turning yellow in honor of his arrival.