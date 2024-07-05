  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Chandrababu to arrive in Hyderabad today, TTDP plans for grand welcome

AP CM Chandrababu to arrive in Hyderabad today, TTDP plans for grand welcome
x
Highlights

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) in Hyderabad is gearing up to give a warm welcome to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is visiting the city today for the first time since assuming office

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) in Hyderabad is gearing up to give a warm welcome to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is visiting the city today for the first time since assuming office. Chandrababu is scheduled to arrive at Begumpet Airport at 5 pm, where a bike rally will be organized by TTDP members to escort him to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The city of Hyderabad has been decked out in yellow arches, welcome flexis, bathukamma, bonalus, and DJs in anticipation of Chandrababu's visit. Tomorrow, Chandrababu is expected to meet with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Praja Bhavan, followed by a visit to NTR Bhavan on Sunday at 11 am for a meeting with party leaders.

The presence of Chandrababu in Hyderabad has created a buzz of excitement among TTDP supporters, with the city turning yellow in honor of his arrival.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X