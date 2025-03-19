AP CM Chandrababu to meet Bill Gates in Delhi today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is in the midst of a consequential visit to Delhi, where he will engage in a series of high-profile meetings. On the second day of his trip, CM Naidu is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers as part of his agenda.

A key highlight of today's itinerary is a significant meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates. During this discussion, the Chief Minister is expected to explore the Gates Foundation's potential support for Andhra Pradesh across various sectors. The foundation has committed to assisting the state in areas such as education, health, agriculture, good governance, employment generation, and artificial intelligence.

Following their discussions, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is anticipated to be signed between the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Gates Foundation. This partnership aims to enhance the state's development initiatives through collaborative efforts.

CM Naidu embarked on this vital visit to Delhi yesterday evening.