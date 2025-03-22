AP CM Chandrababu urges people to join earth hour and conserve resources

In a heartfelt appeal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of environmental protection, urging citizens to take collective responsibility for safeguarding the planet. On the occasion of Earth Hour, he called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to contribute to this global movement by switching off electricity from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM today. The Chief Minister encouraged residents to turn off lights and electrical appliances in their homes, offices, and businesses to join millions worldwide in this initiative.

CM Naidu expressed his pleasure that Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day this year, highlighting the critical roles that water and electricity play in human life. He stressed that conserving these vital resources is a shared responsibility. In line with this, he mentioned the incorporation of water security and energy cost optimization strategies into the Swarna Andhra-2047 guidelines, aimed at fostering a sustainable future for the state.

While acknowledging the Andhra Pradesh government's ongoing efforts in resource conservation, CM Naidu reiterated the necessity for collective action. “The goals we aspire to achieve can only be realized when every citizen collaborates with the state government,” he stated. He emphasized that even small individual actions can lead to significant changes and called for personal commitment in conserving water and electricity.

In conclusion, CM Chandrababu Naidu urged citizens to actively participate in resource conservation practices, reinforcing the idea that collective efforts can usher in positive and effective changes for a sustainable future.