AP CM felicitates 11 sportspersons

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday felicitated 11 sportspersons from the state who won medals at the recent Asian Games and disbursed cash incentives worth Rs 4.29 crore to them.

Chess ace Koneru Humpy, cricketer B Anusha and athlete Jyothy Yerraji called on Reddy at his camp office. The Chief Minister lauded the sportspersons who brought laurels to the state and the country by winning medals in the Asian Games held in China, a press release said. Reddy told the sportspersons that the state government is according priority to sports and encouraging players who win medals in national and international events.

As part of Andhra Pradesh sports policy, the government released Rs 20 lakh to Saketh Myneni from Visakhapatnam for bagging a silver medal in tennis at the 19th Asian Games, followed by Rs 90 lakh for triple gold medallist V Jyothy Surekha (NTR district, archery) and Rs 20 lakh for silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth (Guntur, badminton). Shuttler Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, who won a gold medal in the doubles and silver (team event) got Rs 50 lakh. Also, silver medallists Jyothy Yerraji (Visakhapatnam, athletics) and Humpy (NTR district) received Rs 20 lakh while Anusha got Rs 30 lakh.