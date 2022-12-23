AP CM fufills his promise given to disabled, grants three-wheeler electric vehicle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's promise to a disabled person named Khalil from Chintoor district of Alluri Sitaramaraju district has been fulfilled.

In July of this year, Khalil accompanied the Chief Minister who came to Chintoor as part of his visit to the flood affected areas and petitioned him to grant him a three-wheeler electric vehicle.

With this, Collector Sumit Kumar recently issued an order granting him an electric vehicle worth Rs.90,000. AO Rajkumar handed over the vehicle to Khalil at the local ITDA office on Thursday on the orders of Sub-Collector, ITDA PO Farman Ahmed Khan.

Khalil thanked the Chief Minister for taking steps to get him an electric vehicle.