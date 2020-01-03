AP CM has no right to shift capital: TDP MLA Butchaiah Chowdary

Kakinada: Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA and TDP senior leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary lashed out at the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his three capitals proposal to the State.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he said that the Chief Minister was destroying the State with his sadistic mentality and cruel administration.

Even Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, who is known for frequently shifting capital, did good works during his rule. Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to shift the capital as he has accepted the capital when he was in Opposition, he said the then Assembly also resolved that capital should be in Amaravati.

He said Visakhapatnam has already developed with 2.50 lakh crores of GDP out of 8 lakhs in remaining districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The farmers can get 1/3 of lands in land pooling process and remaining 53 per cent of lands can be developed and allocated for government offices, central government institutions and other purposes.

Nearly 8,000 acres of lands were kept vacant for catering the future needs, he stated and added over 80 per cent of works have been completed in the capital region.

In Amaravati region, eight Assembly segments belong to SCs and 75 per cent of Dalits were living in the area, remaining 25 per cent of lands belong to other castes like Brahmin, Vysya, Kamma, Kshatriya and other communities, he pointed out.

"The land cost per square yard in capital region is Rs 38,000 to Rs 40,000 and many locals and NRIs also made huge investments in housing, industrials and other purposes.

Even I have also purchased lands in Amaravati expecting my children may come to the state and the land can be used for their businesses or other purposes,'' said Butchaiah Chowdary.

He said that Krishna and Guntur districts have rich resources like water from Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulivendula, Pattiseema, three National Highways, Main Railway lines for Bengaluru, Howrah and Chennai.

As Amaravati is centrally located, which is suitable to come from various places like Chittoor and Srikakulam districts, he pointed out.

He alleged that some of the directors appointed in Boston Committee on capital issue, were involving in several irregularities. He said that nobody

Butchaiah Chowdary asked as to what Kapu MLAs and Ministers like Kurasala Kannababu were doing when Jagan Mohan Reddy abolished their community reservations.

He said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu did a lot to the Kapu welfare and provided loans and reservations to them. But, after assuming charge as the Chief Minister,

Jagan cancelled all facilities to them.