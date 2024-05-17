Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
AP CM Jagan Set to Head for Foreign Tour with Family
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to go on a foreign tour along with his family members.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to go on a foreign tour along with his family members. He will be visiting London, France, and Switzerland during this trip.
CM Jagan, accompanied by his wife Bharti, will be leaving Vijayawada for London at 11 pm. The visit is scheduled to last until the 31st of this month, just four days before the election results are announced.
The Nampally court has given the green signal for Jagan to go abroad. However, the court has ordered him to submit his phone number and email ID details to the court and the investigating agency.
Jagan's decision to go on a foreign trip right before the election results has raised some eyebrows. The trip comes right after the completion of polling on the 13th of this month, with vote counting scheduled for June 4th.