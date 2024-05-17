AP CM Jagan Set to Head for Foreign Tour with Family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to go on a foreign tour along with his family members. He will be visiting London, France, and Switzerland during this trip.

CM Jagan, accompanied by his wife Bharti, will be leaving Vijayawada for London at 11 pm. The visit is scheduled to last until the 31st of this month, just four days before the election results are announced.

The Nampally court has given the green signal for Jagan to go abroad. However, the court has ordered him to submit his phone number and email ID details to the court and the investigating agency.

Jagan's decision to go on a foreign trip right before the election results has raised some eyebrows. The trip comes right after the completion of polling on the 13th of this month, with vote counting scheduled for June 4th.