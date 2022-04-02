  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Jagan takes part in Ugadi celebrations

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in Ugadi celebrations
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in Ugadi celebrations

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations in the Tadepally camp office.

Tadepally: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations in the Tadepally camp office. The couple also took part in Panchanga Shravanam. The Panchanga Shravanam was read out by Subbraya Somayajula during the Ugadi celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, AP CM Jagan extended greetings to the people of the State. He hoped to bring out many welfare schemes for the sake of the people.

Ministers, MLAs and other officials took part in the celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X