AP CM Jagan takes part in Ugadi celebrations

Tadepally: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife on Saturday took part in Ugadi celebrations in the Tadepally camp office. The couple also took part in Panchanga Shravanam. The Panchanga Shravanam was read out by Subbraya Somayajula during the Ugadi celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, AP CM Jagan extended greetings to the people of the State. He hoped to bring out many welfare schemes for the sake of the people.

Ministers, MLAs and other officials took part in the celebrations.