AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assures MSP to aqua farmers

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the State government will ensure Minimum Support Price to the aqua and agriculture products in the State, during a review meeting with the Group of Ministers on Saturday.

The export of aqua products will be allowed as the quality of our produce is good, observed the Chief Minister. The farmers have been cultivating aqua produce in nearly 2 lakh acres in the State.

Following the Chief Minister's order to prevent the aquaculture farmers from resorting to distress sale, the government has decided to fix prices for the aqua products from Saturday to April 14, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, while addressing a press conference at Secretariat.

The Minister said that strict actions will be taken against those who purchase the aqua products at a price less than the government fixed price.

The government was taking necessary measures to rescue the aqua and poultry sector from loss.

About 90 per cent of aqua products were being exported to other countries. The fixed price details are for 30 count Rs 430, 40 count Rs 310, 50 count Rs 210, 90 count Rs 190, and 100 count Rs 180.

The Minister emphasised that the government would help the farmers in whichever way possible at the tough situation of pandemic coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, the Chief Minister also directed the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang not to stop the transportation of the agriculture products in the State.