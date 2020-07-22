CM YS Jagan orders probe over death of youth in Chirala, announces ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed outrage over the incident of Kiran, a youth who was killed in an SI attack on the 18th of this month in Chirala. The CMO office collected details of the incident from the district SP while Chief Minister YS Jagan has ordered a high-level inquiry into the death of the youth. A compensation of Rs. 10 lakh has been announced for the kin of the deceased Kiran.

Commenting on the incident, SP Siddharth Kausal said that it was untrue that SI Vijay Kumar had attacked Kiran, a young man from Chirala. On the 18th of this month, two youths, Kiran and Abraham Shine, where riding a bike without a mask in Chirala II Town area when SI Vijaya Kumar stopped and gave counselling to the youth.

Kiran, who was intoxicated, said Abraham got into an argument with the police. Kiran jumped down while transporting the youths to the police station and sustained severe head injuries. He was later rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday.