AP Congress leaders to attend AICC meeting to discuss on party prospectus in the state

The Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh have arrived in Delhi to attend a crucial meeting at the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 11.00 am, will be chaired by Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge.



Rahul Gandhi and other AICC leaders from Andhra Pradesh will also be present. The main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss the current situation of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh and the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

According to reports, the Congress leaders, encouraged by their recent victory in Telangana, are gearing up to revive the party in Andhra Pradesh as well. Meanwhile, there are speculations of handing over the party's responsibilities in Andhra Pradesh to YS Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter, YS Sharmila. It may be recalled that Sharmila has already held discussions with Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge, as well as party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi few months back.