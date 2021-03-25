AP Corporations, Municipalities to have two deputy mayors, Vice Chairmen, governor approves ordinance

The state government has brought in an ordinance allowing the election of a second deputy mayor and second vice-chairman in municipalities and city panchayats in Andhra Pradesh. To this end, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Act (Amendment) Ordinance-2021 was issued by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Wednesday. The law department has issued orders issuing a gazette notification in this regard.



According to the ordinance, members elected as corporators are entitled to elect one mayor and two deputy mayors in corporations with Ex-officio members having the right to vote. The election should take place at the first meeting of the respective municipal bodies. If not, the election must be held within two weeks of the first meeting. The election would be held by raising hands and recognised political parties have the power to issue whips in accordance with the regulations. If members of that party defy the whip they will lose office according to the rules.

It is states that if the election is not possible on the day of the meeting then it should be held on the following day. If any vacancies arise in those seats, the election should be held again in the same manner. While coming to the municipalities, one person should be elected as chairman and two vice-chairmen. The election should be held in the same manner as mentioned above.

If the position of mayor is vacant, the state government will delegate those responsibilities to one of the deputy mayors. Even if the mayor leaves the city for more than 15 days, he will not be able to perform his duties. The state government will hand over the responsibilities to one of the deputy mayors. These responsibilities must be maintained until the mayor returns. The ordinance states that same procedure applies to the municipalities as well.