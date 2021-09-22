AP crumbling under rule of criminals

Mangalagiri: TDP official spokesman Pilli Manikya Rao on Tuesday asserted that their party had boycotted the MPTC and ZPTC elections only after the ruling YSRCP leaders further intensified their election offences, criminal violations and constitutional lapses.



Manikya Rao advised minister Kodali Nani to check facts on how the ruling YSRCP misused the police and official machinery to sabotage the entire electoral process. Instead of learning some decency in public life, the YSRCP ministers and leaders were only becoming more indecent and fouler in their use of language and behaviour.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the YSRCP gangsters did not allow former SEC Ramesh Kumar to carry out his election duties in a free and fair manner. The YSRCP leaders resorted to inducements in over 341 places, kidnappings in 71 places and threats in 1,085 places in the parishad polls. Attacks were made on TDP MLAs and ex MLAs. Nomination papers were snatched away in 426 places. Over 237 nominations were made invalid at the scrutiny stage.

Manikya Rao asked minister Nani to explain whether the people of AP had given massive victory to the YSRCP because of its non-stop destruction of the State. It was a shame to democracy that over 2,248 out of the total 9,696 MPTCs were declared unanimous 'forcefully' in favour of the YSRCP. Out of the total 652, over 125 were declared forcibly unanimous for the YSRCP.

The TDP leader said that minister Nani had no locus standi to speak about former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The former Chief Minister had a record for starting and encouraging landmark universities and educational institutions whereas, Jagan could get credit for establishing only one university which was the 'University of Vulgarity'. Obviously, Kodali Nani had graduated from this university with flying colours.